The Ugly Pike Podcast: Mike Parker – Episode 74

Mike Parker returns to the show to discuss the effective targeting tactics that have made him one of Lake St. Clair’s preeminent guides. Mike expands on bait selection and what works on Lake St. Clair, as well as the exciting new innovations coming from Handlebarz Lures. If you fish or want to fish Lake St. Clair, you do not want to miss this discussion.

Musky Fishing on Lake St. Clair

After discussing the best musky targeting tactics for Lake St. Clair and how to use weather/majors/minors to identify the best locations and times to find muskies on this incredible body of water, the conversation turns to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Ontario fishing lodge industry.

Musky anglers interested in tackling Lake St. Clair will learn when and how to use blades and rubber baits on this water, and what colours have proven most effective in various conditions. Finally, the Ugly Pike Podcast hosts and guest discuss some exciting new baits on the market that are made for musky fishing on Lake St. Clair.

Previous Ugly Pike Episodes: