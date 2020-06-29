The Ugly Pike Podcast: Rob Cadeau (Part 1) – Episode 67

Rob Cadeau is an active member of Muskies Canada and volunteers on the Lake Simcoe Muskie Restoration Program (LSMRP), as well as many other conservation initiatives. Rob was one of the guest speakers at the 2017 and 2019 Muskie Odysseys, and has been featured in numerous fishing magazines and TV shows with some of the best in the business. His television appearances include Angler and Hunter TV, and Musky Hunter TV—where Jim Saric caught the first tiger ever caught on the show!

