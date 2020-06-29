Rob Cadeau is an active member of Muskies Canada and volunteers on the Lake Simcoe Muskie Restoration Program (LSMRP), as well as many other conservation initiatives. Rob was one of the guest speakers at the 2017 and 2019 Muskie Odysseys, and has been featured in numerous fishing magazines and TV shows with some of the best in the business. His television appearances include Angler and Hunter TV, and Musky Hunter TV—where Jim Saric caught the first tiger ever caught on the show!
9 Replies to “The Ugly Pike Podcast: Rob Cadeau (Part 1) – Episode 67”
WOW THERE IS.SOME VERY BIG FISH CAUGHT IN THIS SERIES OF SHOWS
You guys really know you stuff , nice fish , one day I can hope for a 50 ” plus musky
I caught something in the lake of the woods. I wasn’t sure if it was a jack or a musky. I was only about 14 when it happened.
I Can only wish
I have a sad story of a big muskie in Lake Scugog and a small thirsty dog that may freak some people out if I told it if you can imagine what happened.
BIGGEST MUSKY I’VE EVER GOT WAS A 28LB
I enjoyed this podcast and was shocked by the size of those fish. Wow! The Ugly Pike are huge.
THESE MUSKIES ARE HUGE
amazing