Part 2 of our discussion with guide, conservationist and media personality Rob Cadeau.
Rob Cadeau is an active member of Muskies Canada and volunteers on the Lake Simcoe Muskie Restoration Program (LSMRP), as well as many other conservation initiatives. Rob Cadeau was one of the guest speakers at the 2017 and 2019 Muskie Odysseys, and has been featured in numerous fishing magazines and TV shows with some of the best in the business. His television appearances include Angler and Hunter TV, and Musky Hunter TV—where Jim Saric caught the first tiger ever caught on the show!
8 Replies to “The Ugly Pike Podcast: Rob Cadeau (Part 2) – Episode 68”
Kind a wish we had Ugly Pike/Muskie here in N.S. I guess the Pickerel will have to do.
OMG I would trade Ugly Pike any day for Pickerel.
I’m not sure I care for those ugly pike musky. We do a lot of bass, pike and pickerel fishing here.
NO MUSKIES IN ALBERTA THAT I KNOW OF
NEVER HERD OF THE TIGER MUSKI
NEVER CAUGHT A MUSKI
i rarely fish pike and when do catch one i release it
have not caught a musk