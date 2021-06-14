The Ugly Pike Podcast: Samantha Dadson (Part 2)- Episode 89

Samantha elaborates on how to deal with challenging days on the water and the importance of keeping the mood positive. She explains her keys on how to do this and why taking breaks is not always a bad thing. Sam then goes on to reveal how she not only constantly creates, but innovates in the ship, as she turns out a seemingly never-ending line of unique and effective blade baits.
