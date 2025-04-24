Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Wade Van Pelt of FishFindersMounts.com joins the show to talk about their revolutionary LiveScope mounts and to tell us how a small BC company has made such an impact on the live sonar industry. Topics discussed included: website overhauls; the origins of FishFinderMounts; how fly fishing inspired a LiveScope product; why your trolling motor is not the place for your transducer; and much more!

