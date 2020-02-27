top 5 best baits for carp fishing

I am often asked what I think the best bait for Carp is. This is an incredibly difficult question to answer because much like other species that are pursued here in Ontario, this answer can change by the season, day or even by the hour.

A common misconception is that Carp have “taste buds” and that they can smell/taste as we do. This is not the case. Instead, Carp have chemoreceptors all over their bodies (not just their mouth and barbels) which respond to certain chemical signatures in the water.

These chemoreceptors act as a substitute for taste buds and saliva (the biology necessary for the senses of smell/taste) and this means that, contrary to public opinion, Carp do not actually “taste” your bait.

Erroneous as they may be, the terms “flavour” or “scent” are almost always used when discussing Carp-bait products by fishermen and advertisers alike. This is an important distinction to make, as we shall see, and so the terms “flavour” and “scent” will be replaced in this article by the more apt term “attractive/stimulating additives.”

For now, let us return to the question at large: what are the best baits to catch Carp? Well, numerous variables play into answering this question, and truthfully there is no bait that can guarantee a one-hundred percent success rate.

Of course, the use of live bait such as earthworms, bloodworms, maggots etc. would be ideal, as such natural food sources are common in the diets of many species of fish. However, Carp are particularly spooky fish, and are often found in areas with other species and are not nearly as aggressive as, say a panfish.

For this reason, presenting live bait to Carp can be a great challenge, and ultimately you could go through your entire tub of worms before catching one. As it is with all fishing, if you are going fishing with the assumption that you will catch every time you go out, you are destined to receive an unfortunate newsflash: even the professionals blank, and sometimes for reasons well beyond their control.

That being said, in my years of Carp fishing, I have found some brilliant baits that seem to do well in a variety of scenarios — so long as they are rigged correctly. Here is a list of five of the best baits for Carp fishing. I think these are a must-have for every angler who heads to the bank in pursuit of Carp.

1. Corn/Maize

Corn is a classic choice of Carp bait, be it whole kernel, peaches and cream, frozen or canned: all are considered staples in the Carp-fishing industry. Almost every fish can be caught on corn.

I have heard of numerous people catching a variety of fish, including those predatory, on corn whilst fishing for Carp—even Muskie! It seems bizarre, of course, that corn/maize would be such a great option because it does not just naturally appear in aquatic ecosystems. Angelo Viola proved on camera that predatory fish will indeed eat corn. Check out this link, and about midway through the video, Ang gets a real surprise.

Who would have thought that anything but a Carp would eat corn

So, what makes corn so great? Well, let us look at what corn is, namely, its nutritional content. Eighty percent or better of a single grain of corn is comprised of carbohydrates, the remaining twenty percent is divided up between fibre and proteins (these percentages fluctuate based on what strain of maize/corn is used).

What this means is that corn provides immediate energy for foraging fish. The presence of protein provides some nutritional value for growth and the fibre makes it easy to digest. Add in the fact that corn is a highly visible yellow colour, and is relatively cheap, and you tick off most of the boxes for what makes a great bait.

Fake corn is often used by Carp anglers partially due to its indestructibility

Corn can also be rigged in a variety of ways.

The most commonly used methods for rigging corn is:

(1) to thread the corn directly onto the hook, and

(2) to use what is called a hair rig, whereby the corn is affixed onto a small length of braid which protrudes from the shank of the hook (click here to learn how to tie a knotless knot/hair rig).

Numerous Carp-bait manufacturers have “flavoured” maize products on the market, and these are typically harder cattle-corn-like strains that have been hydrated under pressure while soaking in additives to create an even more attractive hook bait.

However, corn is not just an immediate source of energy for Carp, but other fish as well, and so bycatches are a possibility (also prepare to be done-in by crayfish if they are present in your swim—they like corn almost as much as Carp!)

All in all, if you are looking for a great bait to get started into the sport of Carp fishing I highly recommend corn. Not only because of how easy it is to get your hands on, or how cheap it is in bulk but also for its time-tested reliability making it one of the best baits to catch Carp.

Here’s what a hair rig looks like

2. Bread

Another classic bait for Carp is bread, namely white bread. Imagine fishing all day without a nibble as the fish just did not seem to want to put their noses down, only to find that something presented above their heads would have done the job… (here I speak from experience).

Bread, like corn, is a relatively cheap option that, if fished correctly, can be absolute dynamite. Similar also to corn, a slice of bread is seventy-five percent carbohydrates, providing Carp with immediate energy.

The remaining twenty-five percent is divided up between protein, fibre and fats which means that there is indeed some nutritional gain from bread, and it is easy for Carp to digest. How often have we seen bread and grain products being offered up to ducks on a waterbody with Carp close by or even joining in on the munch?

I find bread is a fantastic option in springtime as Carp are just waking up and are looking for something light that will not overwork their metabolics. Think about it, that bread at East Side Mario’s is what most of us look forward too before the main course! Bread can be fished in a variety of ways, but keep in mind it is rather fickle.

Typically, you will get only one cast per small piece of bread on the hook when it is presented on the surface, so try and make each one count. Bread can also be compressed around the hook leaving just the barb exposed: this offers longevity to the bait, extra casting distance, and an option as a slow sinking presentation.

Be mindful of any waterfowl in the area, as this, of course, could lead to a very unwanted bycatch! Overall, bread is a great option when the conditions are right and can be rigged in a variety of ways to suit a variety of scenarios. Plus, like corn, it is also cheap and accessible! SAVE THOSE HEELS!

3. Tiger Nuts

If you are brave enough to walk up and snip these off of a…chufa sedge plant, then tiger nuts can be another phenomenal bait for Carp. Despite their name, Tiger Nuts are a tuber (like potatoes, yams etc.) and are considered a superfood today for humans. Most commonly cultivated in the eastern hemisphere, tiger nuts are found all over the world but are not as common of an item like corn or bread in the supermarket.

Health-food stores commonly have a small stock of them, or at least have a supplier from which they can bring in dehydrated tiger nuts. Hydrated tiger nuts are a much harder particle than corn and are proven Carp catchers on the old faithful hair rig. Many companies that produce Carp-specific baits prepare tiger nuts using a variety of stimulating additives.

Nutritionally, tiger nuts are far more beneficial as bait for Carp with more than fifty percent of their volume is made up of fats, and only forty percent carbohydrates, with the remaining ten percent made up of proteins and fibre.

This means that when the fish are seemingly more selective—only picking up a few particles at a time before moving on—should a tiger nut be amongst those particles, they will likely choose it over corn. Some truly brilliant minds in the Carp world have also noted the texture of tiger nuts, and that there is a need to crush them for Carp to properly consume them.

Theories have been put forward regarding Carps’ pharyngeal teeth, and the possibility that the sensation and need to crush a particular food item could stimulate a feeding response. Once again, as previously stated, all of these baits have their place and their moment in the limelight, which can change by the hour let alone the time of year.

In my experience, having a small tub of tiger nuts has saved me on sessions which I was sure would end in a blank.

4. Boilies

Highly attractive and equally nutritious, boilies contain additives that promote feeding, ingredients that make them a viable food source, and above all a great bait option for hungry Carp.

A boilie in its most basic form is a bait comprised of a combination of flours, egg (or an alternative binding agent) and attractive additives. Once these ingredients are mixed into a paste, the baits are rolled into a ball-like shape (either by hand or with a rolling table) and then hard-boiled.

Once fully cooked, boilies are air-dried for at least twenty-four hours to allow them to harden, transforming them into effective hook baits that last long in the water. You can make your own boilies at home with basic ingredients, and with a little research and some elbow grease, you can make some brilliant homemade mixes that will likely catch fish.

Bait companies (particularly in Europe) have really honed-in on what formulas stimulate feeding activity and create the most nutritious bait options available.

On some lakes in Europe, Carp have even been observed diverting from natural food in place of high nutritional value (or HNV) boilie mixes. Many of these particular HNV mixes are heavily reliant on fish meals, oils, shellfish meals and additives that promote feeding.

In terms of nutrition, the sky is the limit, as there are so many different mixes and recipes readily available—and, of course, most companies do not want to give up their secrets! In terms of boilie composition, we do find that, in most pre-made mixes, there is a particular emphasis on crude fats (constituting upwards of forty percent) and proteins (upwards of twenty percent).

Evidently, the goal of the boilie is to have Carp view it as a viable and nutritious food source. Thus, boilies are an incredibly effective bait when particular consideration is put into the ingredients.

Though boilies can be expensive to buy in bulk, using them narrows the chances of bycatch, and because of their hardened state, they will last far longer in the water than bread or corn, even in the presence of nuisance fish.

5. Pop-Ups

Now for the really odd one: a bait with significantly less nutritional content than the previous entries. So, what makes pop-ups so appealing as one of the best Carp-baits in my books?

Typically pop-ups are made using either a cork-dust powder or another buoyant compound which is mixed with what is essentially a dry boilie mix (flours, fish meals, milk proteins etc.).

Typically, fifty percent or more of the overall volume of a pop-up is made up of this buoyant compound, which makes the density of the finished product less than that of water, allowing the bait to float. Then, much like the process of making a boilie, an egg (or alternative binder), and some additives or attractants are added to generate a bite. Some even utilize a fluorescent powder in the dry mixture to create a vivid and visually appealing food option for foraging fish.

Often, Carp bait manufacturers will create boilies and pop-ups in the same range of “flavours,” with the only major difference in composition between the two products being the presence of the buoyant compound in the pop-ups.

Pop-ups are truly one of my favourite baits to use as they can be presented in just about every way imaginable. Having a variety of rigs that have been tried and tested can allow us to present them just off the bottom, suspended over a weedline, or even to take Carp off the surface. Pop-ups are commonly fished in conjunction with boilies and particles to create a very visually attractive item which stands out amongst free food offerings.

However, time and time again, pop-ups have been demonstrated to have worked with no little to other food sources about when fished as a “single.”

Although pop-ups can be fished all year round with great success, they can be particularly effective in the colder months as fish become more and more selective. Pop-ups are always in my tackle bag and have become a personal favourite of mine over the years.

Words of the Wise

In closing, so many variables come into play when determining which bait an angler should present in order to catch from his or her quarry.

These variables can change based on the location, rigging choice, barometric pressure, temperature (air and water)—the list goes on. Additionally, these variables could change as frequently as by the hour, week, month, season or year—so take note of what works best when these variables and/or conditions change.

Above all, run what you are confident using, but be flexible and open to expanding your comfort zone.

Whilst writing this article I consulted with a few friends to get their thoughts. To paraphrase a conversation between myself and my ‘Carp sensei’ Phil Tabry: “sometimes, the best baits are the ones that you can make the most available.”

No truer words have ever been spoken on this topic, and I wish I could take credit for the idea. Carp are often weary and selective and inspect their food “like a five-year-old faced with brussel sprouts for the first time.”

However, should Carp decide to consume a food item in large quantities, and have no consequences of doing so (say, not being hooked), they seem to gain confidence in consuming that item. It goes without saying then that they will very likely pick up a matching hook bait.

What is certain is this: if you limit yourself in terms of bait options, you are doing yourself a disservice. By having more options at your disposal, you better your chances of turning a blank into a single fish, or even a multi-fish session…or maybe, just maybe, the catch of a lifetime!