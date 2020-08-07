Top Five Shore Fishing Destinations in Northern Ontario

Fishing from shore has never been as popular as it’s become since the 2020 pandemic hit the world. People are digging deep, seeking outdoor activities that are not only safe from the spread of this nasty virus, but are also, simply put, fun to do.

Although the urban areas situated near fishing waters will take the nod for numbers of participants, there are also more secluded places that also offer a spot on the bank.

This is a list of five highly recommended Northern Ontario shore-bound fishing locations (some in cities, some not) that are sure to produce on certain days.

St. Mary’s River, Sault Ste Marie

The city of Sault Ste Marie could very well be the #1 shore fishing area in all of Northern Ontario—maybe even in the entire province! And for good reason.

The St Mary’s River, which joins Lake Superior to Lake Huron, flows directly adjacent to the shores of Sault Ste Marie. In case you have not heard of the St. Mary’s River, it is one phenomenal fish factory. The species list includes Atlantic Salmon, Chinook Salmon, Pink Salmon, Rainbow and Steelhead Trout, Walleye, Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Northern Pike, Muskie, and an array of panfish as well. Each of these species can be caught along the shores of “the Soo.”

The two most common areas to fish from shore are the rapids—a fast-flowing area of the river that can be accessed by a short walk—and the boardwalk, which is maybe the most accessible shore fishing area in the province. Both of these options give anglers a great opportunity to hook up and fight fish in the powerful current.

Highlights from the Fish’n Canada Show

Although we did not fish from shore, the Fish’n Canada Show has filmed episodes on the St. Mary’s River and has proven that there is an incredible number of gamefish right near downtown Sault Ste Marie. I filmed a Largemouth/Rainbow Trout show here a few years back, and Steve Niedzwiecki filmed an Atlantic Salmon show here as well. Both episodes were shot with local fishing guide Tyler Dunn with lots of the footage captured within casting distance from shore.

In fact, here are the two Hotspots (and how to get to each of them) for the episodes:

Trout/Bass Episode:

https://fishncanada.com/tv-extra/hotspot-st-marys-surprise/ (RAPIDS)

https://fishncanada.com/tv-extra/gettin-there-st-marys-surprise/

Salmon Episode:

https://fishncanada.com/tv-extra/hotspot-st-marys-river-salmon/ (BOARDWALK)

https://fishncanada.com/tv-extra/gettin-there-quattro-hotel-sault-ste-marie/

Continue to Page 2 for another tremendous Northern Ontario shore fishing hotspot and some words of wisdom from the renowned “Fish Doc” himself, Gord Pyzer.