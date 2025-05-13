– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang returns fresh from a visit to the Franklin Fishing Club, just 40 minutes from Toronto, and the crew sits down with General Manager Kevin Johnston to talk about the experience.



They dive into what makes this private club so unique, covering everything from country club-style fishing and urban escape to early morning sessions before work, fish hatchery operations, and how clubs like Franklin are managing fish genetics through selective catch and release. Plus: how private clubs can help get kids into fishing, why they use punt boats, and plenty more insider stories from this hidden Ontario gem.

