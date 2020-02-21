Ugly Pike Podcast: Doug Wegner (Part 1) – Episode 60

Posted on by Ugly Pike

Doug Wegner spends time both in the US and Canada guiding for giants.  Doug has strung together some amazing seasons on the water so we were extremely happy when he called into the show to talk about successful tactics and strategies on several different types of water systems.

