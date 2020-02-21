Ugly Pike Podcast: Doug Wegner (Part 1) – Episode 60

Doug Wegner spends time both in the US and Canada guiding for giants. Doug has strung together some amazing seasons on the water so we were extremely happy when he called into the show to talk about successful tactics and strategies on several different types of water systems.
Previous Ugly Pike Episodes:
- Pete Bowman – Episode 59
- Ugly Pike’s Year In Review – Episode 58
- Matt Myers – Episode 57
- The Legends of Muskie (Part 2) – Episode 56
- The Legends of Muskie (Part 1) – Episode 55
- Muskie Odyssey Women’s Panel (Part 2) – Episode 54
- Muskie Odyssey Women’s Panel (Part 1) – Episode 53
- Olivia Michaud – Episode 52
- Glenn McDonald – Episode 51
- Brent Bochek (Part 2) – Episode 50