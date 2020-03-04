Ugly Pike Podcast: Doug Wegner (Part 2) – Episode 61

Part 2 in our discussion with Doug Wegner, a guide out of both the US and Canada. Doug has a wealth of experience on fabled muskie waters like Green Bay and Lake of the Woods. In this second part, Doug expands on his methods and tactics that contribute to his success on the water and to his growing reputation as one of the best muskie guides out there.
