Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 139: Pete Bostelmann Part 2

In the conclusion of this incredible session with Pete Bostelmann, we dig deep into the nuances of muskie fishing. Pete puts forth some real gems that break convention. A talk that will surely produce more muskies for our listeners. This interview was so well received by the community, we are very proud of this discussion. Highlights include:
– in depth lunar analysis
– weather changes and how they affect the bite
– the 3 different types of lakes and how to target muskies in each
– how to provoke a strike in slow conditions
– finding that life/fishing balance