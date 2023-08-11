Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 139: Pete Bostelmann Part 2

In the conclusion of this incredible session with Pete Bostelmann, we dig deep into the nuances of muskie fishing. Pete puts forth some real gems that break convention. A talk that will surely produce more muskies for our listeners. This interview was so well received by the community, we are very proud of this discussion. Highlights include:

– in depth lunar analysis

– weather changes and how they affect the bite

– the 3 different types of lakes and how to target muskies in each

– how to provoke a strike in slow conditions

– finding that life/fishing balance