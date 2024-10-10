Urban Fishing at its Finest | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 140

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Pete and Steve are LIVE from the Minnow Tackle Shop in Fredericton, New Brunswick to recap the first leg of their trip to the east coast! Topics discussed included: Why we love the Maritimes; the big 5 species available in Fredericton; what makes the perfect muskie bait; trolling speeds for Striped Bass; bait modification; the invasive status of Largemouth in New Brunswick; how New Brunswick smallmouth compare to those in Ontario; getting used to circle hooks; and much more!

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE

More from Pierre:

► INSTAGRAM

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures