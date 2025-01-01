The Outdoor Journal Radio crew hits the road again—this time to Air Dale Lodge near Hawk Junction, Ontario! Join Pete, Steve, and Dean as they swap stories over dessert, test out Angler’s Leaderboard in a friendly tournament, and battle wild winds in search of walleye, smallmouth, and pike. Hear about the chaos of filming solo in a tin boat, a hilarious three-camera pike sequence, and the top-tier hospitality of Jenn and Martin’s team at Air Dale. Plus, listener feedback on burbot fishing, a conservation chat about poaching, and a thoughtful fan question from Frontier Fishing with Ryan Mac. One of the funniest and most fish-filled road episodes yet.

