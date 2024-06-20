What Makes a Good Guide? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 124

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Dean (Pete is fishing) are joined by Jamie Pistilli and Ridr Knowlton to talk about their new podcast – Untamed Pursuits!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Free Livescopes; our website ads; catching your client’s fish; and Eagle Lake Muskie.

With those matters out of the way, Jamie and Ridr Join the show. Topics discussed included: Ang’s love for North Carolina; shrimp trawlers; meeting your podcast partner on Tinder; the resurgence of hardcover books; good guide stories; Gar smells; the Ottawa River; Canadian lingo; and what makes a good fishing guide!