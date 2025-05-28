Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

In this packed episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, the crew welcomes back one of Canada’s most beloved outdoor voices – Kevin Callan, aka The Happy Camper. Known for his wilderness wisdom, boundless energy, and hilarious storytelling, Kevin joins Angelo, Pete, and Dean to talk ticks, trout, and the transformative power of time spent in nature.

At the heart of this episode is Kevin’s brand-new children’s book, A Spark of Courage, a deeply personal and inspiring project that tackles childhood anxiety through the lens of outdoor adventure. Kevin shares how the story was inspired by a real-life student who found confidence and calm through wilderness travel, and how the illustrations, created by a quiet artist with a powerful story of his own, bring the book’s emotional journey to life. With subtle lessons in survival skills, poop jokes for the kids, and genuine reflections on mental health, this book is already making waves in classrooms and scout halls across Canada.

But as always, things don’t stop there.

Also in this episode:

The unspoken horrors of ticks and Lyme disease

A record-breaking pink salmon run on the Fraser River — what it means, what we don’t know, and how hatcheries are changing the game.

Listener feedback from a striper angler on the Miramichi, and a scientific breakdown of salmon declines in the Maritimes.

The great rainy-day fishing debate: brave the storm or hit snooze?

Whether you’re a parent, a paddler, or just someone who appreciates a good campfire story, this episode is a reminder of how the outdoors can teach, heal, and humble us, sometimes all at once.