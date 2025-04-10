Will Trump’s Tariffs Affect Boat Prices? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 167

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Steve Tait of Maple Leaf Marinas to discuss the upcoming boating season, including the changes we can expect to see here in Canada as a result of Trump’s tariff plans. Topics discussed included: the effect of tariffs on boat prices; when is the best time to buy a boat; why so few boats are made in Canada; which boat companies ARE made in Canada; boating trends for 2025; pontoon boats; electric motors; getting your boat out of storage; selecting the right prop for your boat; and much more!

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
