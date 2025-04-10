Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Steve Tait of Maple Leaf Marinas to discuss the upcoming boating season, including the changes we can expect to see here in Canada as a result of Trump’s tariff plans. Topics discussed included: the effect of tariffs on boat prices; when is the best time to buy a boat; why so few boats are made in Canada; which boat companies ARE made in Canada; boating trends for 2025; pontoon boats; electric motors; getting your boat out of storage; selecting the right prop for your boat; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!