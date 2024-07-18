World Famous | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 128

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by the man behind most of your favourite outdoor gear, Ian Mucher!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Vova’s new job; Eating Wild’s one-year anniversary; William Shatner’s take on salmon farming; and trusting your leader knot.

With those matters out of the way, Ian Mucher of World Famous Sales joins the show! Topics discussed included: the origin stories of some of your favourite brands; Misty Mountain; the original graphite rod; the modern outdoor gear industry; the power of repurposing; the Wingman; and much more!

