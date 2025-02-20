Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by as giant in the outdoor YouTube space, Steven Smith from @MyLifeOutdoors, whose recent video exposes the dangerous truth behind many waterproof products. Topics discussed included: taking inspiration from the MythBusters; practice vs. theory; PFAS in waterproofing; how GORETEX works; safe alternatives; how companies get around PFAS use; the problem with PFAS; EPE membranes; Dark Waters; and much more!

