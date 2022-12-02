2022 Fish’n Canada Christmas Wishlist

We’re firing out of the gate with a beauty here. At the time of this writing, the ice fishing season is about to roll in. And without a doubt in our minds, your angling enthusiast will be putting this baby to good use throughout the winter.

The STRIKER Plus 4 fishfinder has a bright 4.3” display and built-in GPS. It also includes a dual-beam ice fishing transducer with Garmin traditional sonar for crystal-clear images and remarkable target separation. Since it’s a GPS as well as a fish finder, hotspots can be marked so you can easily find your way back. A feature we love included here is the revolutionary and time-saving Quickdraw. This unit can now store up to 2 million acres of maps with 1’ contours.

All of this in an easy-to-transport carrying case.

And once that ice leaves, with the addition of either a Garmin GT8 or GT15 transducer (each sold separately), this is a great portable unit during the open water season.

Here’s a unique gift idea that will keep your angler organized and ready to roll at any given time. Rodmounts makes racks for most SUV, station wagon and passenger vehicles with a hatchback.

If you own a pickup truck, don’t fret, they also have you covered (as long as you have a cap mounted and a sliding rear window).

Ultra-handy we say!

Here’s a unique gift idea that at first seems gimmicky but the reality is, it works! One of the biggest problems anglers face is spooling up spinning reels. The line always seems to get twisted when you’re finished. Once you hit the water, that blob of line falls off of the spool or those persistent loops keep forming before you can close your bail.

This line winding rig allows the spool of line to spin while going on the reel, which counteracts line twist.

Oh, and you can use it to spool up baitcasters as well.

4) Trout Fishing Lure Assortment

Does the trout angler in your life like to hit small lakes and creeks for Brookies, Browns, or Rainbows? If they do then they would probably appreciate some of our recommended and favourite trout baits.

Inline spinners are always a great choice, they flat out work! Try Mepps, Panther Martin, and Blue Fox in 0-3 sizes.

For spoons, try EGB (Ang’s favourite) and Acme’s Little Cleo (Pete’s favourite) from about 1-3 inches long.

For something completely different, try an underspin with the addition of something like a small swimbait.

Most fishing tackle retailers sell at least some of these recommended baits.

Here’s a gift idea that we bet you didn’t think of! If your fish-lover has an older boat, or even if they have a newer model and are using ratchet straps, bungees, ropes etc., to tie down and secure their boat while trailering, this is what they need. Built in boat straps!

The idea is to bolt these Boat Buckles (in a recommended placement) on the lower frame, at the rear of a trailer. They’re permanently affixed meaning no more tangled straps in the back of the truck!

To secure your rig, you pull the hooks/straps up to your boat’s D rings, clip the hooks on, and then ratchet the straps tight.

Before you launch, it’s a simple push of a button, the ratchets release, you pull the Boat Buckle hook from the boat’s D ring, the straps retract all nicely rolled up and hidden, and the back of the boat is free to float.

A genius design.

If your angler is a cold-weather fishing fanatic, then this little baby might be right up their alley!

In an ice fishing shelter, this accessory will have even the thinnest of skin, prone to the cold, anglers, peeling off that big jacket in no time.

We’ve also used these in the boat during those brutal windy, cold November days while pushing the limits for Walleye, Pike, Smallies, and Largemouth. Set it under the console and have warmed up hands and feet when necessary.

They come in various sizes… ultra handy and a real “save the day” kind of gift.

Here’s a solid Bass fishing suggestion derived from first hand experience. We’ve been using the 3DB line of baits from Yo Zuri for a while now and have nothing but great things to say about them. Ang is especially crazy about the 3DB Twitchbait and Pencil Popper while Pete always has a 3DB Squarebill, MR or Deep Diver on deck and ready to rock.

Head over to your local tackle retailer and look for any and all pictured above and listed below.

3DB 1.5 Squarebill

3DB 1.5 MR

3DB Deep Diver

3DB Vibe

3DB Twitchbait

3DB Jerkbait

3DB Popper

3DB Prop

3DB Pencil Popper

The best part of all, these are quality Japanese lures, at the lowest prices in the business.

The folks at Lunkerhunt aren’t just about baits. They’ve dove deep into the fishing gear and accessories world. With that, they’ve put together some handy spinning combos that will look great under the tree and, eventually, on the water.

The F-117 is a two-piece spinning combo. It comes in at 6′ 8” long and has a medium power/fast action, on a pure carbon blank. It also has a crushed cork, exposed blank, split grip handle, and is equipped with premium low-friction ceramic guides.

It’s a sweet combo for the beginning angler, the fishing enthusiast, as well as the travelling angler who always has a stick in the vehicle!

9) Fishing Backpack

A backpack for an angler is almost as handy as a pocket in a shirt… wait… it’s even handier (does anybody use shirt pockets anymore???)

Ang and Pete always have a backpack with them carrying essentials as well as some emergency items.

They put extra layers of clothing in there, sunglasses, pliers of all sorts, weigh scales, battery booster packs, action and still cameras, sunscreen, spare spools of line, a water bottle or two, extra packs of plastic baits, and the list goes on and on.

Some fishing backpacks even have an area for stowaway tackle trays like the one pictured here.

For the angler who has “almost everything”! If your fish-lover is running at least one Garmin LiveScope compatible fishfinder in their boat, and they’ve yet to hop aboard the forward-facing sonar wagon, then the addition of a LiveScope Plus system will have them jumping for joy on Christmas morning. Trust us on this one… those who don’t have it, want it! Those who do have it, absolutely love it.

This is a pricey item on our list but the truth to the matter is, one effective, useful, expensive present is much more loved and appreciated than a bunch of “oh, that’s nice” placeholders under the tree.

CONCLUSION

HO HO HO and away we go! Hope this list gives you a bit of assistance and a good idea or two to ease the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping.

Merry Christmas to all!