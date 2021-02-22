THE PODCASTS

Deer Ticks Arrive in Saskatchewan
As heard on episode 103 of the Outdoor Journal Radio podcast We+
Tournament Cheater Charged… Again
As reported in our last article with the newest charges (aside from+
US College Bass Tournament Teams Disqualified
Disqualifications can happen a couple of ways in sports events. One way+
New Brunswick Smallies
Presented by Garmin N46°18.423 W067°32.413 DEPTH: 2 - 7 Feet PRESENTATION: Stop+
Lake of the Woods Trifecta
N 49°32.829 W094°30.170 This episode’s Hotspot was one of many that we+
Killarney Bay Northern Pike
Presented by Garmin N46°00.487 W081°29.896 This episode’s hotspot was an easy-to-access Pike+
Long Mountain Lake, British Columbia
Today’s hotspot is off the side of an underwater hump on Long+
New Brunswick Smallies

Lake of the Woods Trifecta

Killarney Bay Northern Pike

Episode 545: New Brunswick Smallmouth Explosion

Episode 544 – Uncle Mark’s Outpost Camp

Episode 543 – Early Esox on Georgian Bay

New Brunswick Smallmouth – How We Caught ‘Em

Presented by Princecraft We used a mixed variety of baits on this Fish’n Canada episode, including Yo-Zuri’s 3DB Suspending Jerkbait 110 along with their 3DB 1.5 Squarebill and MR plus the 3DR-X Flat Crank. Add in the Hardcore Minnow Flat 95SP and you have a hardbait lineup…

The Ethical Case for Catch and Release Fishing

This is Part 3 in our series on catch and release fishing. In our first article, we looked at how a movement that began on the chalk streams of England influenced an entire continent’s approach to fisheries management. In Part 2, we dove into the numbers and…

New Brunswick Smallmouth Explosion – Garmin Fishing with Electronics

Presented by Garmin This trip was a “double up” shoot in that we were going to feature both Smallmouth Bass as well as Striped Bass in two totally different locations.  This portion of the trip was based out of Nackawic, New Brunswick, located on the shores of…
