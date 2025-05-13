– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
In this episode, we’re joined by Rob Baldwin, Chief Administrative Officer of the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, for a wide-ranging conversation on the future of one of Ontario’s most important freshwater systems.
From invasive gobies turning into unexpected bass builders, to the potential return of smelt and the always-fragile status of Lake Simcoe whitefish, Rob breaks down the complex forces shaping the lake today. We also cover critical issues like flooding prevention, farm runoff, deep-water weed growth, quagga mussels, and the growing battle over public access. Plus: how citizen science is becoming a game-changer in local conservation.
Whether you fish it, live on it, or just care about Canada’s lakes—this is one episode you don’t want to miss.