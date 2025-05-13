– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

In this episode, we’re joined by Rob Baldwin, Chief Administrative Officer of the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, for a wide-ranging conversation on the future of one of Ontario’s most important freshwater systems.

From invasive gobies turning into unexpected bass builders, to the potential return of smelt and the always-fragile status of Lake Simcoe whitefish, Rob breaks down the complex forces shaping the lake today. We also cover critical issues like flooding prevention, farm runoff, deep-water weed growth, quagga mussels, and the growing battle over public access. Plus: how citizen science is becoming a game-changer in local conservation.

Whether you fish it, live on it, or just care about Canada’s lakes—this is one episode you don’t want to miss.

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio:

NEWS:

WEAR THE MERCH: