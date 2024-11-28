Fish Fraud – Your Seafood Is Not What You Think It Is | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 147

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories



This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Matthew Morris, a researcher who has discovered that roughly 1 in 5 seafood samples are mislabeled. Topics discussed include: how big the problem is in Canada; pickerel being a legally acceptable name for walleye; fish fraud; boat to table; fake “wild” foods; DNA barcodes; why mislabeling is occurring; the consequences of mislabeling; Escolar; why you should be careful with White Tuna; eating endangered species; contaminants in your fish; fish and chips; how you can avoid mislabeled fish; voting with your wallet; and much more!



To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE