In this on-the-road episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, the crew sets up camp at Buck Lake Lodge and takes listeners behind the scenes of a real-deal northern Ontario fly-in shoot. Joined by Steve Niedzwiecki and new cameraman Rick Dolishny, the team talks mayfly hatches, bait frustration, and why fish sometimes shut down even when everything looks perfect. Along the way, they share personal stories, listener questions (including a grim one involving a dead body), and a deep dive into whether Ontario should bring back Arctic Grayling. Plus, a preview of the Buck Lake Lodge experience, including shore lunches, cabin upgrades, and why this is one of the best fly-ins in the province.

