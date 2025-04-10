Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are celebrating the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs with former player and current Vice President of Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations for the NHL, Kris King! Kris shares his insights on video review and its impact on today’s fast-paced NHL, reflects on the evolution of the league, the brewing Canada vs. USA rivalry across the NHL, and gives us his thoughts on the upcoming playoffs. Plus, we switch gears and talk about his lifelong passion for fishing—and how it keeps him grounded away from the rink. Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or just love a good conversation, this one’s for you.

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!