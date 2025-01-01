Thank you to today’s sponsors!

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Mike Harris Jr. joins the show for a wide-ranging and candid conversation that every angler and boater should hear.

The discussion covers real-world fishing and boating issues across Ontario, including confusion around single barbless hook regulations, treble hook definitions, immediate release laws, fly fishing only waters, and recent changes to pleasure craft licensing. The crew also digs into conservation officer enforcement, invasive species threats, and how new technology like drones is being used for both safety and conservation.

This episode goes beyond headlines and gets into the details that affect everyday anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts across the province. Whether you fish northern fly-in lakes, southern Ontario rivers, or the Great Lakes, this is a must-listen conversation about access, conservation, and the future of fishing in Ontario.