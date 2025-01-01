Ontario’s Minister of Natural Resources Answers Anglers’ Biggest Questions

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Mike Harris Jr. joins the show for a wide-ranging and candid conversation that every angler and boater should hear.

The discussion covers real-world fishing and boating issues across Ontario, including confusion around single barbless hook regulations, treble hook definitions, immediate release laws, fly fishing only waters, and recent changes to pleasure craft licensing. The crew also digs into conservation officer enforcement, invasive species threats, and how new technology like drones is being used for both safety and conservation.

This episode goes beyond headlines and gets into the details that affect everyday anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts across the province. Whether you fish northern fly-in lakes, southern Ontario rivers, or the Great Lakes, this is a must-listen conversation about access, conservation, and the future of fishing in Ontario.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
