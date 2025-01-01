This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, we have a packed show from start to finish. We kick things off with updates on some of the wildest stories in Canadian fishing, including new details on the kayak tournament cheating scandal and why fellow anglers ended up turning the cheater in. We also break down the latest news on invasive Grass Carp in the Great Lakes and what anglers need to watch for this season.

From there, we look at FishingBooker’s new list of the best ice fishing destinations in Canada and debate what they got right, what they missed, and which lakes should really be at the top. We also answer a listener question about why we run console boats instead of full windshields, especially on big water.

Then we sit down with Princecraft’s new general manager, Jean-Philippe Martin-Dubois, for an inside look at the all new Platinum 190. JP walks us through the boat’s design, layout, construction, and the engineering that went into creating Princecraft’s flagship fishing platform for 2026. We also talk about what is happening behind the scenes in the Canadian boat-building world, from aluminum supply issues to new hull designs and how pontoons, deck boats, and fishing boats are evolving.

Topics covered

• New details in the kayak tournament cheating scandal

• Grass Carp updates and what anglers need to report

• Canada’s top ice fishing destinations for 2026

• Why Fish’n Canada runs console boats

• First look at the Princecraft Platinum 190

• How the new hull design boosts speed and efficiency

• What JP learned from 17 years inside Princecraft

• The future of aluminum boats in Canada

• Deck boats vs pontoons vs deep-V fishing rigs

Whether you are shopping for a new boat, following Canadian fishing news, or just love behind-the-scenes stories from the water, this episode has something for you.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999