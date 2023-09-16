The Tacklebox Episode 05: From the Ravens to the Rideau (with Richie Leone)

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio Network’s Tackle Box Podcast, Jamie and Brad are joined by former Baltimore Ravens and current Ottawa Redblacks punter, Richie Leone!

Join us on the Tackle Box as Ritchie tells us the difference between American and Canadian football; Brad shares some of his favourite CFL travel memories; and Jamie pitches an idea for fishing guide mental coaches!

If you liked this episode, be sure to subscribe on all your favourite podcast platforms and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts. See you next week on The Tackle Box!

