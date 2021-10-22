Lake Ontario Sees Warmest Fall Temperatures in Over 25 Years

Originally seen in Fish’n Canada’s Week in Review

Our last story of the week takes us back to the Great Lakes where Lake Ontario is seeing temperatures at a 25 year high.

As seen in the map above, temperatures on the east side of Lake Ontario are at near summertime levels and are just finally beginning to drop. For those in this region, many of you have already likely felt the effects.

“The lakes will retain much of their heat even as air temperatures cool off in the coming days and weeks,” stated Rachel Modestino of the Weather Network. “Adding on a favourable wind direction off of lakes Huron, Erie or Ontario provides the ingredients for lake-effect showers.” According to the Weather Network, marine weather warnings are currently in place for all five Great Lakes and strong winds and heavy rains will be a threat to boaters throughout October and November

In addition to having to deal with wind and rain, anglers are also likely feeling the effects of the warmer weather when it comes to fishing. This is especially true in the Bay of Quinte region as the legendary walleye bite that is set to kick off in the next few weeks is likely going to hit its peak a bit later than normal.

