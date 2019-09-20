Duck meatballs are great for entertaining or even for dinner. This recipe is very easy to make… so easy you can ship the duck to your front door using the Black Angus website.

INGREDIENTS

3 teaspoons olive oil

1 onion, very finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, very finely chopped

1-pound ground duck

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped basil

2 tablespoons chili flake

1/4 cup bread crumb

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3 shallots, sliced crosswise

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup white wine

8 cups Brown Chicken Stock

8 sprigs fresh thyme Fresh cracked pepper

METHOD

Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and 3 cloves garlic. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 5 minutes; remove from heat and let cool. Add onion and garlic mixture to a large bowl, along with, ground duck, basil, chili flake, breadcrumb, and eggs. Knead mixture until well combined; season with salt and pepper. Transfer mixture to refrigerator and let chill for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. . Remove duck mixture from refrigerator and form into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls. Transfer to a baking sheet. Transfer baking sheet to oven and cook for 10 minutes. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining 2 cloves garlic, 1 shallot, and plum tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add wine and cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Add chicken stock and thyme; let simmer for 20 minutes. Strain liquid through a fine mesh strainer set over another large saucepan, discarding solids. Transfer meatballs to liquid and place over medium heat. Let meatballs simmer until cooked through, about 30 minutes. 7 Serve meatballs on toast, fresh pasta or polenta and garnish with rocket arugula and parmigiana reggianno and your favorite extra virgin olive oil.