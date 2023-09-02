The Tacklebox Episode 03: Fly Fishing Through the Offseason (with Jesse Winchester)

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Tackle Box podcast, Jamie and Brad are joined by former Ottawa Senators hockey player and current member of Player Development, Jesse Winchester.

Join us on the Tackle Box as Jesse talks about learning to fly fish while playing for the Colorado Avalanche, Brad recalls his run-in with Zdeno Chara, and Jamie tells the story of trying to get his wife a trophy muskie.

If you liked this episode, be sure to subscribe on all your favourite podcast platforms and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts. See you next week on The Tackle Box!