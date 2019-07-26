A Letter To Our Fans

The Fish’n Canada team would like to reach out to our loyal and cherished viewers to let them know that last week our stalwart captain, Angelo Viola—the ringleader to our three-ring circus, one might say—suffered a heart attack.

We are relieved to report that Angelo received excellent medical care, and we are assured that he will make a full and speedy recovery. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Angelo—who has been singularly devoted to delivering quality content in his many roles and many projects for the past several decades—has finally been forced to take the much-needed and well-earned vacation his friends, family and colleagues have been urging him to take for as long as they can remember.

We’re certain that if he had his way, he’d already be back in the office, taking calls and making plans; he’d likely stowaway in the FNC1 for the next shoot so as not to miss a moment of the action (and, more importantly, to not let his co-hosts hog all the glory). Alas, the production team has banded together, and we have insisted that he take some time to focus on his health and recovery. And though the circumstances may not be ideal (to say the least), it’s rewarding to see the man finally put his feet up for once.

Joking aside, we are pleased to say that Angelo remains in good spirits despite this temporary setback, and he is already counting down the days until he can return to the office, to the FNC1 (his office on the water), and—of course—to your TV screens this fall in a whole new season of fishing (mis)adventures.

Thank you all for your well-wishes and your continued love and support. We’re very thankful for our Fish’n Canada community.