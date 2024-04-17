Fall-Apart Pulled Bear Roast | Recipe of the Week

As heard on the Eating Wild podcast, bear might now be number two on Amanda’s wild game meat list, but, thankfully, she was willing to provide one of her best recipes! Here is Amanda Lynn Mayhew’s Fall-Apart Pulled Bear Roast recipe!
Ingredients:
- 3-4lb Bear Roast
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 cup beef or vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons of Soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Season the bear meat with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and cumin.
- Place the seasoned meat in the slow cooker.
- Add the chopped onion and minced garlic on top of the meat.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the beef soy sauce, barbecue sauce, cinnamon, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar. Pour this mixture over the roast in the slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the meat is tender and easily pulls apart.
- Once the meat is cooked, use two forks to shred the meat in the slow cooker.
- Mix the shredded meat with the cooking liquid in the slow cooker to keep it moist and flavorful.
- Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.
- Serve the pulled bear meat on buns as sandwiches or with your favourite side dishes.