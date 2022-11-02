Bit By a Pike! – Fish’n Canada Fan Submissions

When we interviewed Muskie Attack victim, Kim Driver, back in 2020, we had no idea the traction it would have.

Since then, fishncanada.com has become the unexpected home of freshwater fish attack stories, with viewers and listeners from all over the world submitting their encounters with pike and muskie and turning what we once thought was a one-off event into something much more common.

Well, today, thanks to another faithful listener of the Outdoor Journal Radio podcast, we are back with another Pike attack story, courtesy of Lisa Lang.

“It would have been a couple of years ago now,” Lisa began, “but I was in Kenora Ontario at Black Sturgeon Lake. I have summered there my entire life, my parents own property there.”

“I had gone out for a kayak ride and when I got back my hands were dirty from the paddle so I went to wash my hands off in the lake.”

“As I laid down on the dock and was rubbing my hands together under the water, all of a sudden a pike swam up and bit my hand! “

“Needless to say it really scared me, I screamed and pulled my hand out of the water and ran off the dock. My hand was bleeding quite a bit, it dripped all over the dock until I could get a towel on it. I screamed so loud that my Mom came running down from the house to see what happened. I am embarrassed to say I was crying, it had really scared me and it actually hurt quite a bit.”

“The fish had bitten my left hand down along the bottom of my hand, left teeth marks on both sides of my hand and actually left a couple of teeth.”

Lisa closed by saying that, although her hand was very sore for a couple of days, no stitches we necessary and she has no scars on her. Unfortunately, she has no pictures from the incident, but she ensures us that she will never wash her hand off that dock ever again!

Thank you Lisa for sending in your story! If you want your fishing story featured on fishncanada.com, send it over to info@fishncanada.com!

