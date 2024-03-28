CAN FISH “GROW” AFTER DYING?

Since Ang and Pete seem forever interested in all things biology when it comes to fish and fishing, we thought we’d take our popular Fish Talk With The Doc segment from our podcast and television show, and include it on our website as well.

QUESTION FROM PETE, ANG & “JOE” TO DR. STEVEN COOKE

Hi Steven

We recently had an interesting talk with a fan on a couple of issues, one of which we instantly thought of you. He said that a fish’s length can increase after it dies due to the muscles relaxing. So, if a fish was “just” under a size limit alive, with his theory, it could be over the size limit after sitting dead for some time.

Any validity to this?

Thanks in advance,

ANSWER FROM DR STEVEN COOKE:

Hi Guys – It is more likely that when a fish dies it shrinks and we have science on that. This is a good summary of a scientific article about shrinkage… https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/hooklinescience/do-fish-shrink-after-they-die/#:~:text=Scientists%20have%20long%20known%20that%20fish%20can%20shrink%20after%20death

And there are lots more such studies.

There are some stories about fish getting longer while held in livewells with some reference to a study by Ohio DNR all I can find is a summary and not the original science to assess. https://targetwalleye.com/fish-lengthen-in-wells-donkeys-of-the-week-when-to-use-noise/ So – It seems they MAY grow in a livewell but that is only if alive. If you kill them, they will almost surely shrink.

The point is – that depending on context, a fish may get a little longer or a little shorter. Most COs will use their discretion with fish measurements.

