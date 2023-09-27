Dairies of a Lodge Owner

This week on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network‘s Diaries of a Lodge Owner, we enjoy some time at the cottage and sit with one of the longest-standing families to have ever graced the legendary waters of the Upper French River. Since 1963, they have visited one of Canada’s finest watersheds, and to this day, the river has always called them back.

When I owned the lodge, this Ohio family stayed with me twice, every year for nearly a month, and they were some of my best advocates. We laughed, fished, and had some outstanding times together. And I loved every minute with Chris, Sue, and Katie Schock.

On this show, we talk about the way it was, the great times gone by, and the way it is now.

So relax, grab a bevy, and enjoy getting to know the Schock family!