Settling for Average (w/ the Average Ontario Anglers) | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 117

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Jesse and Andrew of the Average Ontario Anglers podcast!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: lacking buttons; counting stitches; y-bone soup; the best-eating freshwater fish; eating too much fish; mercury poisoning; Iowa’s fish kill; and out-of-place catches.

With those matters out of the way, Jesse and Andrew join the show! Topics discussed included: flatback canoes; true tinners; how average guys got into podcasting; a podcasters living; Ontario fishing lore; yard sales; Bobby the Catfish; the importance of good audio; and much more!

