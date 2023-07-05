Duck Breast with Onion Jam – Recipe of the Week

As heard on Episode 02 of the Eating Wild podcast

Ingredients:

– 6 duck breasts

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

For the onion jam:

– 4 large onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tablespoons butter

– 2 tablespoons brown sugar

– 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

– Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing the onion jam. Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they become soft and caramelized, about 20-25 minutes.

2. Once the onions are caramelized, add the brown sugar and balsamic vinegar to the skillet. Stir well to combine and continue cooking for another 5-10 minutes until the mixture thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Take the duck breasts and score the skin in a crisscross pattern, being careful not to cut into the meat. This helps the fat render and results in a crispy skin. Season the duck breasts generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

4. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the duck breasts in the skillet, skin side down, and cook for about 6-8 minutes until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Flip the duck breasts and cook for another 4-6 minutes for medium-rare doneness. Adjust the cooking time according to your preference.

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
