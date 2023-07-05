Duck Breast with Onion Jam – Recipe of the Week

As heard on Episode 02 of the Eating Wild podcast

Ingredients:

– 6 duck breasts

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

For the onion jam:

– 4 large onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tablespoons butter

– 2 tablespoons brown sugar

– 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

– Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing the onion jam. Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they become soft and caramelized, about 20-25 minutes.

2. Once the onions are caramelized, add the brown sugar and balsamic vinegar to the skillet. Stir well to combine and continue cooking for another 5-10 minutes until the mixture thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Take the duck breasts and score the skin in a crisscross pattern, being careful not to cut into the meat. This helps the fat render and results in a crispy skin. Season the duck breasts generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

4. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the duck breasts in the skillet, skin side down, and cook for about 6-8 minutes until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Flip the duck breasts and cook for another 4-6 minutes for medium-rare doneness. Adjust the cooking time according to your preference.