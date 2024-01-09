Goose Nachos – Recipe of the Week

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

As heard on the latest episode of Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, this week’s recipe is brought to you by The Huntress Chef, Nicole Vachal!

Here is her recipe for Goose Nachos:

Ingredients:

  • 1 wild goose breast
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, diced (remove seeds for less heat)
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 bag of tortilla chips
  • 2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend)
  • Optional toppings: sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, sour cream, guacamole, chopped cilantro, salsa, or any other toppings you like

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).
  2. Season the wild goose breast with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the goose breast and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until browned. Remove the goose breast from the skillet and set it aside to rest.
  3. In the same skillet, add the diced onion, garlic, bell pepper, and jalapeño pepper. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are softened.
  4. Add the chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine and cook for an additional minute.
  5. Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth and bring the mixture to a simmer. Lower the heat and let it cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced slightly.
  6. While the sauce is simmering, use two forks to shred the cooked wild goose breast.
  7. Spread the tortilla chips in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
  8. Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese over the tortilla chips. Then, evenly distribute the shredded wild goose over the cheese.
  9. Pour the simmered vegetable and broth mixture over the top of the wild goose and chips.
  10. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top.
  11. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
  12. Remove from the oven and add your desired toppings, such as sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, sour cream, guacamole, chopped cilantro, and salsa.
  13. Serve the wild goose pulled nachos immediately and enjoy!
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 2600:1f18:360e:f600:703b:274d:ce3:8625Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register