Goose Nachos – Recipe of the Week

As heard on the latest episode of Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, this week’s recipe is brought to you by The Huntress Chef, Nicole Vachal!
Here is her recipe for Goose Nachos:
Ingredients:
- 1 wild goose breast
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, diced (remove seeds for less heat)
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 bag of tortilla chips
- 2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend)
- Optional toppings: sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, sour cream, guacamole, chopped cilantro, salsa, or any other toppings you like
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Season the wild goose breast with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the goose breast and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until browned. Remove the goose breast from the skillet and set it aside to rest.
- In the same skillet, add the diced onion, garlic, bell pepper, and jalapeño pepper. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are softened.
- Add the chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and a pinch of salt and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine and cook for an additional minute.
- Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth and bring the mixture to a simmer. Lower the heat and let it cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced slightly.
- While the sauce is simmering, use two forks to shred the cooked wild goose breast.
- Spread the tortilla chips in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
- Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese over the tortilla chips. Then, evenly distribute the shredded wild goose over the cheese.
- Pour the simmered vegetable and broth mixture over the top of the wild goose and chips.
- Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top.
- Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Remove from the oven and add your desired toppings, such as sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, sour cream, guacamole, chopped cilantro, and salsa.
- Serve the wild goose pulled nachos immediately and enjoy!