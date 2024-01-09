Goose Nachos – Recipe of the Week

As heard on the latest episode of Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, this week’s recipe is brought to you by The Huntress Chef, Nicole Vachal!

Here is her recipe for Goose Nachos:

Ingredients:

1 wild goose breast

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, diced (remove seeds for less heat)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 bag of tortilla chips

2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend)

Optional toppings: sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, sour cream, guacamole, chopped cilantro, salsa, or any other toppings you like

Instructions: