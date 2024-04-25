Are our Walleye Populations in Trouble? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 116

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Zach Feiner, Fisheries ecologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW-Madison Center for Limnology, to talk about the danger our current weather patterns are posing to our walleye.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: making up titles; our new shirts; Pete’s pro bass hookset; what is in Ang’s coffee cup; marketing tips from Steve; bears waking up from hibernation; Pete’s pet bears; and how often you should change your fishing line.

With those matters out of the way, Zach joins the show! Topics discussed included: historical weather events; how warm weather impacts the walleye spawn; shrinking fish; low water starving fry; whether walleye will have time to evolve; when stocking becomes a necessary solution; Wisconsin walleye strains; walleye being the new Atlantic Salmon; what anglers can do; and much more!

