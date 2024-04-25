Are our Walleye Populations in Trouble? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 116

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Zach Feiner, Fisheries ecologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW-Madison Center for Limnology, to talk about the danger our current weather patterns are posing to our walleye.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: making up titles; our new shirts; Pete’s pro bass hookset; what is in Ang’s coffee cup; marketing tips from Steve; bears waking up from hibernation; Pete’s pet bears; and how often you should change your fishing line.

With those matters out of the way, Zach joins the show! Topics discussed included: historical weather events; how warm weather impacts the walleye spawn; shrinking fish; low water starving fry; whether walleye will have time to evolve; when stocking becomes a necessary solution; Wisconsin walleye strains; walleye being the new Atlantic Salmon; what anglers can do; and much more!

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
