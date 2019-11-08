Impeller: Why You Need To Check It!

Here’s a quick little blog for you that is one of those hidden issues when it comes to outboard motors. Whether putting your boat away for winter storage or prepping it for the upcoming fishing season, proper maintenance is crucial. In this case, it’s usually in that spring prep time that the damaged item I’m about to talk about rears it’s ugly head (and that’s why fall is the perfect time to investigate the following). The item is called an impeller and it is vital to help maintain a constant, safe motor/engine running temperature for your motor to not only work properly but not to be destroyed!

An impeller in an outboard motor is quite simply, the main component to your water pump. It spins at a fast rate of speed, pulling H2O from the body of water you are in, and pumping it up to and into the powerhead.

The impeller is made of rubber which means, it can and will deteriorate through time. A bad impeller is a recipe for disaster.

The reason I called it a hidden issue is during a “spring tune-up”, typically it isn’t checked unless you specify. Normally the mechanic is busy changing filters, spark plugs, etc., all up at the powerhead. The impeller is located in the lower unit. The reason you need to request your mechanic looks into it is because of all the labour time to look at it (if they checked it out and the impeller was good, one could argue that that ½ or higher hour labour was expensive and unnecessary).

It’s a good idea to check or have someone check your motors impeller every 3 years.

The difference between a good impeller and a bad impeller

Once all is checked, fixed, replaced, prepped and ready to go, it’s time to put your ultimate fishing machine in the water and start fishin’!