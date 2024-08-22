Is Your Boat Cleaner Harming Our Fisheries? | Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are back in studio to talk to Mike Wisecarver, owner of a company that is set to put an end to harsh cleaning products entering our waterways.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Pete’s return, Nik’s new nickname; material girls; striper people vs. salmon people; the Atlantic Salmon money pit; fly fishing for Striped Bass; The Price’s Dog; flesh-eating bacteria; flip flops on the boat; and whether it is getting windier.

With those matters out of the way, Mike Wisecarver joins the show! Topics discussed included: How Booyah came to be; the only biodegradable boat cleaner; how it works; how effective natural boat cleaners can be; non-acid cleaners; addressing water pollution; forever chemicals; and much more!

