Lake of Bays Smallmouth – How We Caught ‘Em

Presented by Princecraft

This was our last shoot of the year. It was on Lake Of Bays in the Muskoka area of Ontario. This area is rich with fish and hardly has any fishing pressure.

This was the second trip that we gave away in the Eric Lindros Celebrity Classic event last year. This one was for 4 people to stay with us at Port Cunnington Lodge and as a bonus, our guests got to play a round of golf at Bigwin Island Golf Club, a gorgeous track set on the shores of Lake of Bays.

For the fishing portion of this shoot, the only real time that we had to drop a line was the day the boys were hitting the links. We did LOTS of driving around, reading our Garmin screens, and marking potential hotspots.

We ended up finding two prime-looking areas. The first one was a big flat area near a mild drop-off. The second was a narrowed-down area between two channel markers.

We got to fish the first area but couldn’t figure it out. We knew they were Smallmouth because we caught a couple of little ones and of the way they were showing up on our LiveScope Screen.

We didn’t have time to fish the second one.

Well, the almost exact same scenario happened when we took our guests to both spots.

The first spot gave up a gorgeous Smallie, but unfortunately, that was the only one.

The next spot however worked out much better. We had two Princecrafts working together and both boats caught a bunch of Smallmouth of various sizes. It couldn’t have worked out better. The same thing happened on day two. Man were these guys fun to fish with.

We had our boys using either dropshot rigs with Yamamoto Shad Shape Worms, or Ned Rigs with Z Man TRD’s. The dropshot rig definitely ruled throughout the trip. We highly recommend this rig from anyone from rank amateur to seasoned pro. The dropshot is easy to use and it’s effective!

The Yamamoto Shad Shape Worm… it’s kinda odd looking but man does it work!