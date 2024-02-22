Miramichi Striped Bass – How We Caught ‘Em

LURES AND BAITS

Our best presentations were Yo-Zuri’s Twitchbaits in the 3DB series as well as the 3D Inshore Series (these baits just keep impressing us on a multitude of fish species) as well as plastic flukes rigged either weightless jerkbait style or on a jighead.

Twitchbaits with modified hooks (as per NB fishing regulations) as well as Flukes were the deal for us.

Striped Bass are a funny creature. Sometimes they want presentations crazy fast, while other times a bait barely moving and suspended in the mid-water column works best. You need to keep experimenting.

WHAT’S THE PERFECT RIVER RIG?

Although we love running our big 20-foot Princecraft Xpedition boats up and down the Miramichi, it’s not an absolute necessity to have such a big rig. Quite honestly a 17-plus footer would work amazingly on this Striper rich stretch of water.

Something like the Princecraft Sport 175 MAX, or the Sport 185 are perfect. They’ll handle the waves if the winds shift either up or down the river, and they’ll leisurely cruise when it’s flat calm. 

With casting platforms at the front and the rear, firing jerkbaits all day long becomes a pleasure. Add some rod holders and you not only have an excellent trolling Striper machine, but you’ll also be in the perfect “anchoring” rig, when you’re down powershotting under or near the Centennial Bridge late in the season.

The Princecraft Sport 175 MAX… tell us you won’t look great ripping up the Miramichi in this beauty! The MAX lineup is made up of “all-inclusive” models with a distinctive look and an unbeatable price tag.

BE PREPARED FOR THE COLD

And finally, whether spring or fall, always be prepared for at least one cold drive up the Miramichi River. When the Stripers are in, one can never predict the weather… all we know is that it’s never perfect!

Top 10 Cold Water Lake Fishing Essentials
