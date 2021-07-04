Enforcement Blitz Finds Most Anglers Obeying Rules

Most anglers checked during a three-day enforcement blitz in the Aurora and Peterborough areas were in compliance with Ontario’s fishing regulations.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers and the ministry’s canine unit patrolled tributaries along the north shore of Lake Ontario April 24 to 26, 2015, checking for compliance with Ontario sport fishing regulations. Officers were paying special attention to pre-season angling and over-limits of rainbow trout.

The officers checked 810 individuals during the blitz and issued 42 charges for fish-and wildlife-related offences, including:

pre-season angling for rainbow trout

possessing more fish than permitted

fishing without a licence

trespassing to fish

using a hook to catch fish in a part of the fish other than the mouth

Officers also issued 58 warnings and educated the public about proper fishing techniques.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).