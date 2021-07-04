Fatal Boating Collision on Lake Joseph, OPP is Investigating

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to investigate the fatal boating collision involving two vessels on Lake Joseph near Emerald Island in Seguin Township, which occurred on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Gary POLTASH, age 64, from Florida, United States of America, was fatally injured at the scene.

On August 27, 2019, Susanne BRITO, age 48, from Uxbridge, Ontario, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Three other occupants from the boats involved suffered injuries in the collision; all were treated and released from the hospital.

Any person with information regarding this incident or who may have been in the area of Emerald Island on Lake Joseph on August 24, 2019 is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).