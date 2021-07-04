Kevin O’Leary’s wife, Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal Lake Joseph boat crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two-vessel operators following an investigation into a collision that claimed two lives and injured three other persons on Lake Joseph on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

After completing a thorough investigation under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin GRAHAM, OPP has charged Linda O’Leary (Wife of Kevin O’Leary), aged 56 years of Toronto, Ontario with Careless Operation of a Vessel contrary to section 1007 of the Canada Shipping Act, Small Vessel Regulations. The accused will appear in Provincial Offences Court in Parry Sound on October 29, 2019.

Richard RUH, aged 57 years of Orchard Park, New York, United States of America is charged with Failing to Exhibit Navigation Light while Underway contrary to section 23 of the Canada Shipping Act, Collision Regulations.

As the Canada Shipping Act is a federal responsibility, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) will be managing the ensuing court processes.