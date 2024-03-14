MORE BAD ICE STORIES FOR THIS ODD WINTER

Copied from the Facebook pages of the Ontario Provincial Police – East Region is in Tweed:

CLOSE CALL: Two men are safe after their snowmobile plunged through the ice on Stoco Lake in the Municipality of Tweed today. Thankfully they were wearing floater coats. It’s a busy weekend in the area with the Tweed Winter Carnival.

No matter where you are in Ontario, we urge everyone to STAY OFF THE ICE. If you feel you must go out, watch for changes in ice colour. Even slight currents under the ice can drastically reduce ice thickness. While it might be safe in one section of a lake, it can be a very different story just meters away.