Can you imagine looking out your window into your backyard and seeing a couple of trespassers taking a dip in your swimming pool?

Well, that’s what happened to a resident in Parma, Ohio, recently. The kicker, though, was the swimmers were two whitetail fawns and, unfortunately, they couldn’t get out of the pool. After the homeowner struggled with many failed attempts to rescue the pair, the Parma Police Department was called in, and they got the job done.

Hats off to this well-executed rescue.