ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 11: Baja Part 2

All good things come to an end with the finale of the BAJA 2000! The massive, never-before-done 2000 comes to a close as our hosts try to cross the finish line. In this episode, we’re a ways away from Ensenada, Mexico, as the boys have already completed most of the race. Will they finish this monster of a race? Some drivers won’t, but Angelo Viola and Pete Bowman are as equally stubborn as they are determined in this week’s episode.

See All The Videos Here

