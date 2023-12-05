Pickled Herring – Recipe of the Week

To pickle herring fish, you can follow a traditional recipe for pickling herring. Here’s a simple method for pickling herring at home:

Ingredients:

  • Fresh herring fillets or whole herring (cleaned and deboned)
  • Vinegar (white or apple cider vinegar)
  • Water
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Whole peppercorns
  • Bay leaves
  • Onion (sliced)
  • Optional: additional flavorings such as mustard seeds, dill, or juniper berries

Instructions:

  1. In a saucepan, combine equal parts of vinegar and water. The amount will depend on how much herring you are pickling. Add sugar and salt to the mixture to taste, creating a sweet and tangy brine.
  2. Bring the brine to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Once the brine has cooled, it’s ready to use.
  3. Place the herring fillets or whole herring in a clean, sterilized glass jar or container, layering them with slices of onion and any desired additional flavorings.
  4. Pour the cooled brine over the herring, making sure the fish is completely covered. Add a few whole peppercorns and bay leaves to the jar for flavor.
  5. Seal the jar or container and refrigerate it. Let the herring pickle for at least 24 hours to allow the flavors to develop.
  6. Once pickled, the herring can be enjoyed as a tasty appetizer, part of a smorgasbord, or as a topping for bread or crackers.

Keep in mind that this is a basic method, and there are many variations of pickled herring recipes, so feel free to adjust the ingredients and seasonings to suit your taste preferences.

When it comes to food preservation, it’s important to follow safe handling and storage practices to prevent foodborne illness.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
